Devils' Cory Schneider: Wins yet again

Schneider made 34 saves Sunday in a 4-1 win over Buffalo.

Schneider, after going over a year without a win, has won two games in a row. Since returning from a serious abdominal injury, the 32-year-old American has a .925 save percentage, putting him in the discussion for spot-start duty in most fantasy formats, though New Jersey's collective struggles limit the playability of its goaltenders. With the win, Schneider's record improves to 2-7-2 with a 3.69 GAA and .883 save percentage.