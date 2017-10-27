Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't dress Friday
Schneider (lower body) won't dress for Friday's game against the Senators.
Schneider is still recovering from his lower-body injury, but he's also currently with his wife as the couple expects the birth of their second child, so Keith Kinkaid will get the start in goal Friday with Scott Wedgewood serving as his backup. Schneider's next opportunity to return to action will come Saturday against the Coyotes.
