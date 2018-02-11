Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't play for another week
Schneider (groin) won't return for at least the next seven days, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
While the severity of Schneider's injury he suffered Jan. 23 is still unclear, the ailment has now cost him close to a month of action, and he'll be held out of the Devils' next three tilts. The 31-year-old's next chance at returning will be Feb. 18 in a road match against Carolina, and Keith Kinkaid will likely continue starting while he's held out, with Eddie Lack behind him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...