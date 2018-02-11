Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't play for another week

Schneider (groin) won't return for at least the next seven days, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

While the severity of Schneider's injury he suffered Jan. 23 is still unclear, the ailment has now cost him close to a month of action, and he'll be held out of the Devils' next three tilts. The 31-year-old's next chance at returning will be Feb. 18 in a road match against Carolina, and Keith Kinkaid will likely continue starting while he's held out, with Eddie Lack behind him on the depth chart.