Devils' Cory Schneider: Won't play season opener

Schneider (hip) won't be ready for the season opener Saturday against the Oilers, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

That will move Schneider's expected return date to Thursday, Oct. 11 against the Capitals. Schneider lost his job to Keith Kinkaid last season before re-gaining it in the playoffs, so expect him to be on a short leash again this campaign, especially with the injury. After six straight seasons above a .921 save percentage, Schneider has spent the last two years below the .910 mark.