Devils' Cory Schneider: Yet another loss for former starter

Schneider made 21 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Schneider has not won since December 27 and lost the starter's gig a long, long time ago. This was his last start of 2017-18 unless Keith Kinkaid falls apart or gets hurt in the playoffs. Schneider hopes to bounce back for 2018-19.

