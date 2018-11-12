Devils' Cory Schneider: Yields five goals in loss
Schneider allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.
Opponents have rudely welcomed back Schneider from back surgery this season, and that was no different Sunday. Schneider has allowed 12 goals in just three starts, giving him extremely poor numbers in the small sample size. He has also lost all three of those games. Owners would be wise to leave Schneider on the bench while he searches for his rhythm.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...