Devils' Cory Schneider: Yields five goals in loss

Schneider allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Opponents have rudely welcomed back Schneider from back surgery this season, and that was no different Sunday. Schneider has allowed 12 goals in just three starts, giving him extremely poor numbers in the small sample size. He has also lost all three of those games. Owners would be wise to leave Schneider on the bench while he searches for his rhythm.