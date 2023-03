Lazar has been traded to the Devils from the Canucks on Friday for a fourth-round pick in 2024, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Lazar missed the last six games with a lower-body injury, although he was a healthy scratch Thursday after he was activated off injured reserve. Lazar has three goals and five points in 45 games this season. He will be a bottom-six forward with the Devils.