Lazar scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

His goal came shorthanded. Erik Haula stole the puck from Rickard Rakell for a 2-on-1, and he dished to Lazar who wired a wrister that went Tristan Jarry five-hole from the right circle. After going eight games without a point, Lazar has five points, including three goals, and 10 shots in his last six games.