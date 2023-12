Lazar (soreness) is expected to be a game-time decision Friday in Ottawa, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Lazar sat out Wednesday as he was banged up according to coach Lindy Ruff. Ruff said that he will see how Lazar is after the morning skate and that will determine whether or not he returns to the lineup Friday. Lazar has four goals, six assists, 16 PIM, 25 blocked shots and 57 hits this season in 30 contests.