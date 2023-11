Lazar scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Lazar broke the goose egg on his stat line with a second-period tally, but it was all the Devils could muster against Jordan Binnington. The 28-year-old Lazar has been in the lineup more often than not this season, but he's been almost exclusively in a bottom-six role. He's collected one goal, eight shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through nine appearances.