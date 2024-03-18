Lazar's goal drought extended to 23 games as he finished with one shot and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lazar hasn't found the back of the net since a two-goal outburst against the Golden Knights on Jan. 22, and a rematch with Vegas didn't alleviate his scoring woes. He came into this game with a helper in each of his previous two outings, but that modest point streak came to a close Sunday and was preceded by 11 games without a point. Overall, Lazar has just six goals and 21 points in 63 appearances.