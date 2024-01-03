Lazar (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against Washington, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Lazar is drawing back into the lineup after missing three straight games. He has four goals, 10 points, 57 hits and 25 blocks in 30 outings with New Jersey in 2023-24. Lazar's return is particularly timely because coach Lindy Ruff suggested some of New Jersey's forwards are questionable for Wednesday's contest, though he didn't specify who specifically might miss the game.