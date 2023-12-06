Lazar posted an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Canucks.

Lazar has earned three points over his last four games despite filling a bottom-six role in that span. He played up the lineup at times when the Devils were missing forwards due to injuries. The 28-year-old has eight points, 22 shots on net, 47 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 21 appearances. His career high in points is 20, set back in 2015-16, a mark he could challenge this season if he remains a regular in the lineup.