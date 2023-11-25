Lazar (lower body) is not expected to play Saturday versus the Sabres, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Lazar was deemed a game-time decision after exiting early Friday versus the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old will ultimately miss a game, and it may be more difficult for him to get into the lineup going forward as Nico Hischier (upper body) is set to return to action Saturday.