Lazar (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Nashville and could miss extended time, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Lazar was injured Saturday against the Senators and logged just 6:38 of ice time with three hits and one shot. The 29-year-old has tallied seven goals and 25 points through 71 contests this season. It sounds like he'll miss at least a few games and is "likely" out for the remainder of the regular season. The team should have a more clear outlook on his status in the coming days.