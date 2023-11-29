Lazar scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old journeyman tapped a rebound past Ilya Sorokin with just 23 seconds left in regulation to complete a comeback from a 4-2 deficit. Lazar is playing for his sixth NHL team in 10 seasons, but he could be headed for a career-best campaign in New Jersey with four goals and seven points through 18 games -- he's never scored more than eight goals (set in 2021-22 with Boston) or 20 points (set in 2015-16 with Ottawa) before.