Lazar notched an assist, two shots on goal and six PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Jets.

Lazar has earned all three of his points this season over the last five games. His helper on a John Marino tally in the second period was Lazar's first assist of the campaign. The bottom-six forward has added 15 shots on net, 25 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 13 appearances.