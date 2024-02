Lazar posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Lazar snapped a six-game slump with the primary assist on Timo Meier's go-ahead goal in the third period. Lazar has regularly served as the third-line center lately, though it hasn't translated to improved performances on offense. The 29-year-old has 17 points, 49 shots on net, 113 hits and a plus-13 rating through 47 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.