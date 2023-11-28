Lazar (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Lazar is slated to replace Erik Haula (lower body) in the lineup following a one-game absence. The 28-year-old Lazar has three goals, two assists, 18 blocked shots and 37 hits in 17 outings this season.
