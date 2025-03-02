Lazar scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Lazar had been scratched in the previous two games after going seven contests without a point. He snapped that slump, as well as a 22-game goal drought, when he added an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old hasn't come anywhere close to replicating last year's 25-point effort over 71 regular-season outings. This season, he has five points, 22 shots on net, 79 hits and a plus-1 rating across 34 appearances, mainly as a fourth-liner.