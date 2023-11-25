Lazar (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday against Buffalo, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Lazar logged just 4:14 of ice time in Friday's 2-1 loss to Columbus. He has generated three goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and 37 hits in 17 contests this campaign.
