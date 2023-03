Lazar has yet to resolve his immigration status and won't be available versus Toronto on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Combined with a previous lower-body injury, Lazar hasn't played since Feb. 15 versus the Rangers. Once he can get his immigration status resolved, the 28-year-old Lazar should be in the mix for a spot in the bottom six, where he should still be capable of offering decent mid-range fantasy value.