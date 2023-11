Lazar had two shots, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Lazar sees consistent ice time on the third line and contributes on the penalty kill, but he's in the lineup primarily for defensive purposes. The 28-year-old forward had just five points in 49 games split between the Canucks and Devils last season, and he's still searching for his first point of the new campaign.