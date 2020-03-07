Play

Mermis scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Mermis' second-period tally restored a one-goal lead for the Devils. It's the first goal of the 26-year-old blueliner's career. He has two points, 17 hits, 15 shots and 14 blocked shots in eight appearances this season.

