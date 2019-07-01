Devils' Dakota Mermis: Secures one-year contract
Mermis and the Devils agreed to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The deal is worth $700,000 at the NHL level, and $200,000 at the AHL level, with the latter more likely for Mermis' future. The 25-year-old spent most of his time with AHL Tucson last season, collecting a modest 24 points in 62 games. Expect the Illinois native to spend a bulk of his time next season in the minors providing organizational depth, while in line for possible call-up opportunities should injuries occur.
