Devils' Dalton Prout: Healthy scratch Saturday
Prout was scratched for Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Arizona.
This was the 14th straight game that Prout has been designated to the press box, even with Mirco Mueller (collarbone) being on injured reserve since Nov. 15. The 27-year-old has now only appeared in four games in 2017-18, going minus-two and not recording a point. Still, Prout has averaged 3.25 of penalty minutes per game this season, so perhaps as we move later into the year and New Jersey has more divisional matchups Prout will see increased action as an enforcer.
