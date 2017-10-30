Devils' Dalton Prout: Throws two shots on goal
Prout wasn't able to record a point in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Arizona, but still recorded two shots on goal and two hits.
This was only Prout's third appearance all season, but with New Jersey dealing with Andy Greene's (personal) absence from Saturday's game he received a season high 14:39 of tick. While the 27-year-old isn't very much of a point producer, he recorded 44 penalty minutes and 44 hits in 29 games last season, and should continue to fill out those categories when he sees ice time.
More News
-
Devils' Dalton Prout: Tagging in following suspension Saturday•
-
Devils' Dalton Prout: Suspension over, but still scratched•
-
Devils' Dalton Prout: Suspended next two games•
-
Devils' Dalton Prout: Busy in team debut•
-
Devils' Dalton Prout: Acquired from Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Dalton Prout: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...