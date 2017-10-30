Prout wasn't able to record a point in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Arizona, but still recorded two shots on goal and two hits.

This was only Prout's third appearance all season, but with New Jersey dealing with Andy Greene's (personal) absence from Saturday's game he received a season high 14:39 of tick. While the 27-year-old isn't very much of a point producer, he recorded 44 penalty minutes and 44 hits in 29 games last season, and should continue to fill out those categories when he sees ice time.