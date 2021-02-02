Severson has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com reports.
The Devils now have 14 players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list. The team's games have already been postponed through Saturday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the NHL announce additional delays in the coming days.
