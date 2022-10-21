Severson contributed an assist, two shots and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Severson helped Jack Hughes open the scoring early in the second period as New Jersey cruised to a comfortable win on Long Island. The 28-year-old blueliner has stuck around through plenty of lean years as a member of the Devils since 2014-15, but Severson's hoping to help the Devils regain playoff relevancy. He's been doing his part, notching a goal and an assist through four games this season after totaling a career-high 46 points in 2021-22.