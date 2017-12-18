Severson had two shots on goal, two hits, and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-2 victory over Dallas.

After notching an impressive 31 points last year, Severson has seen his pace drop slightly with nine points (four goals, five assists) in 31 games this year. Severson has been averaging 20:12 of ice time and contributing consistently on the second power-play, so a shot at the 30-point plateau should again be within reason.