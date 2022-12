Severson had one shot, one blocked shot, two PIM and one hit in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Meager stat lines like Monday's have become the norm for Severson, who is one of the few players to regress for a Devils team that's getting career years from much of its roster. After totaling a career-high 46 points last season, Severson's on pace to fall short of 20 with just six points through 28 games.