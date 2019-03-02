Severson scored a goal and added two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flyers.

The 24-year-old blueliner has now tied his career high with nine goals on the season, and has set a new personal best with 33 points through 65 games. While the Devils' underwhelming offense doesn't provide a lot of fantasy upside, Severson should remain fairly productive down the stretch.

