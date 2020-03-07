Devils' Damon Severson: Collects assist in win
Severson registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Severson set up Dakota Mermis' first NHL goal in the second period. The helper snapped a four-game point drought for Severson. The 25-year-old defenseman has produced another steady year offensively with 29 points in 67 games. He's added 113 shots, 90 blocked shots and 77 hits, but also carries an unsightly minus-22 rating that could scare off some fantasy owners.
