Severson registered an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sabres.

Severson was the secondary distributor on the Devils' first goal; a little chip shot from Yegor Sharangovich. The 28-year-old defenseman has been a model for consistency, as he's compiled two goals, eight assists and a plus-6 rating through 13 games this month, and he missed the scoresheet in just four of those contests.