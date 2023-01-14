Severson notched three assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Severson has suddenly turned his offense back on with a goal and six helpers over his last five games. Prior to this burst of production, he was limited to one helper over 17 contests. The 28-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 10 assists, 47 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 41 outings overall.