Severson scored a goal and registered an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

He also went plus-3 and fired four shots on goal in the appearance. Severson has 11 goals and 26 assists in 71 games this season, and it's likely he'll top 40 points by season's end. Severson has 10 power-play points this season, and may make for a good DFS pick when the Devils visit the Canucks on Friday.