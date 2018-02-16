Severson contributed a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Severson tied the score at 1-1 with 19 seconds left in the opening frame before adding a helper in the third period. This effort ended a five-game point drought for Severson, who now has nine goals and eight assists in 54 games. His plus-2 rating here was a relief as well after an ugly minus-7 mark during the aforementioned slump.