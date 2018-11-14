Severson posted a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating and four shots in a 4-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.

His goal was a beautiful slap shot that Penguins netminder Casey DeSmith had no chance of stopping. It was his third goal of the season, putting him ahead of his pace from 2017-18, and the excellent performance in the plus/minus almost returned him to even. Severson has three goals and 12 points with a minus-2 rating in 16 games this season.