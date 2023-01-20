Severson scored a goal on three shots and blocked six shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Severson got the Devils on the board at 11:32 of the second period. The 28-year-old defenseman has been much better on offense lately with two goals, six assists and a plus-6 rating over his last eight appearances. For the season, he's at 14 points, 52 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 44 contests while maintaining a top-four role and some time on the second power-play unit.