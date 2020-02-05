Devils' Damon Severson: Four-game point streak
Severson posted a point and two blocked shots across 29:24 in Tuesdays 5-4 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Severson has logged major minutes on the backend this year, but he exceeded his previous season high by 2:34. The 25-year-old sports a four-game point streak and has reached 20 points for the fifth straight season. With a strong end of the year, Severson could certainly reach the 39-point mark he hit last year.
