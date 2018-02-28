Devils' Damon Severson: Gets two helpers Tuesday
Severson dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
This performance ended a five-game point drought for Severson, and he's still marked the scoresheet only twice in the past 12 games. While his rating is way up from minus-30 last season to minus-3, Severson's on pace to fall well short of last season's 31 points.
More News
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Ends five-game drought with two points•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Scores twice against Isles•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Blocks two shots•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Offense slow to come•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Devils' Damon Severson: Mixed results Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...