Severson dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

This performance ended a five-game point drought for Severson, and he's still marked the scoresheet only twice in the past 12 games. While his rating is way up from minus-30 last season to minus-3, Severson's on pace to fall well short of last season's 31 points.