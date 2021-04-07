Severson opened the scoring in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo.

Severson potted his third goal of the season 4:22 after puck drop, ending goal and point droughts of 14 and five games, respectively. With 13 points in 37 games, Severson's tracking just below a 30-point, 82-game pace. He topped the 30-point mark in three of the previous four seasons but could struggle to reach 20 in the shortened 2020-21 season.