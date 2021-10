Severson (strain) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Seattle.

Severson missed just one game due to his muscular injury and is set to take on a third-pairing role Tuesday. With the addition of Dougie Hamilton in the offseason, Severson will be hard-pressed to find minutes with the man advantage despite having logged 1:50 of ice time per game with the man advantage last year. As such, the 27-year-old blueliner's ceiling is likely in the 30-35 point range.