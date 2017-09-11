Devils' Damon Severson: Inks new deal
Severson ended his period as a restricted free agent Monday, signing a six-year, $25 million contract.
As NHL.com recently reported, Devils GM Ray Shero was confident of getting a deal agreed prior to training camp beginning Thursday. Now that the ink is drying on his new deal, Severson can focus on joining the team and battling to become New Jersey's No. 1 defenseman. Severson will likely fly under the radar in drafts this fall, but could be a good late-round option given his record of improving season-over-season to go with his significant role on the power play.
