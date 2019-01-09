Severson put forth a team-high four shots to go with a minus-1 rating over a team-high 21:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.

Severson's point drought now sits at four games, but he's showing signs of waking up offensively after being held to zero or one shot in each of his previous six games. Despite the recent slow down, the 24-year-old blueliner is still on pace to eclipse his career high of 31 points set back in 2016-17, as he already has 20 points through 42 games.