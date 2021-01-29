Severson scored his team's only goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Severson gave New Jersey a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first period with his first goal of the season. The blueliner has just two points in seven games after topping 30 in each of the past two seasons and three of the last four.
