Devils' Damon Severson: Lights lamp in shootout loss
Severson scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton.
Severson's goal with 4:25 left in regulation looked like it would be the winner, but Connor McDavid answered back with just over a minute to play. While Severson skated a team-high 25:02 in this one, only 29 seconds came on the power play. That power-play total ranked a distant third among the team's defensemen behind P.K. Subban (2:57) and Sami Vatanen (1:03). If he doesn't play much with the extra man, Severson will be fighting an uphill battle to reach last year's output of 39 points.
