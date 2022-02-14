Severson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Severson helped out on Nico Hischier's third-period tally. During a four-game point streak, Severson has distributed six helpers, including two on the power play. The 27-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points, 101 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-15 rating in 47 contests overall. With Dougie Hamilton (jaw) returning to full practice participation Saturday, Severson's run as the Devils' top blueliner is likely nearing a close, though he should still be able to carve out a large role for the rest of the season.