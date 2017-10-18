Severson collected a power-play assist in addition to a pair of hits and minus-3 rating Tuesday, as the Devils squeaked by the Lightning 5-4. in the shootout.

If you have fantasy shares in the Saskatchewan native, here's hoping the ugly plus-minus figure didn't cancel out the positive scoring you received from his man-advantage helper. Attempting to build off a career-high 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) from the 2016-17 campaign, Severson has two assists standing as his only points through six contests to start the new hockey year.