Devils' Damon Severson: Mixed results Tuesday
Severson collected a power-play assist in addition to a pair of hits and minus-3 rating Tuesday, as the Devils squeaked by the Lightning 5-4. in the shootout.
If you have fantasy shares in the Saskatchewan native, here's hoping the ugly plus-minus figure didn't cancel out the positive scoring you received from his man-advantage helper. Attempting to build off a career-high 31 points (three goals, 28 assists) from the 2016-17 campaign, Severson has two assists standing as his only points through six contests to start the new hockey year.
