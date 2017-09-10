Devils' Damon Severson: Nearing contract agreement
Severson, currently a restricted free agent, is making progress in negotiations with the team to sign a new deal prior to training camp beginning Thursday, Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Despite playing for a disappointing Devils team, Severson made strides in 2016-17, playing a career-high 80 games while also recording career-best marks for assists (28), points (31), power-play points (13), hits (79), and blocks (73). Though not a household name, Severson could be a great depth option for nearly any fantasy roster, especially if his game continues to develop.
